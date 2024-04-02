Listen Live
Local

Police Arrest Man for Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne Police have arrested a man who they say had sex with a teenage girl and got her pregnant.

Officers now say 22-year-old Moises Briones Jr. is facing a felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor. They first took the lead on this case last February, after getting information from the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The 15-year-old girl told police that she had been sexually abused by Briones and gotten pregnant with his child. DNA evidence apparently proves that Briones is the father.

The post Police Arrest Man for Sexual Misconduct With a Minor appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police Arrest Man for Sexual Misconduct With a Minor  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Police Arrest Man for Sexual Misconduct With a Minor

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close