Solar Eclipse: Some Schools Canceling Classes or Going Virtual

STATEWIDE — With many parts of the Hoosier state expected to have a clear view of the upcoming total solar eclipse, some schools have announced that they will be canceling classes on April 8th.

Continue reading for a list of schools that will be giving students the day off in honor of the eclipse. Below, you will also find a list of schools that will be offering e-learning, instead of in-person classes.

Don’t see your child’s school on the list? Let us know if we missed anything in the comments.

Schools Canceling Classes on April 8th:

Brebeuf High School

Brownsburg Community Schools

Cardinal Ritter High School

Carmel Clay Schools

Center Grove Community Schools

Eastern Hancock Schools

Fort Wayne Community Schools

Guerin Catholic High School

Hamilton Heights schools

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Heritage Christian High School

Indianapolis Public Schools

Lawrence Township

Lebanon Community Schools

Mill Creek Community Schools

Monroe County Community Schools

Muncie Community Schools

Noblesville Schools

Park Tudor School

Pike Township

Plainfield Community Schools

Roncalli High School

Southern Hancock County Schools

Speedway Schools

Wayne Township

Zionsville Community Schools

Schools Doing E-Learning on April 8th:

Avon Community schools

Beech Grove Schools

Bishop Chatard High School

Cathedral High School

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools

Danville Community Schools

Decatur Township

Franklin Township Community Schools

Greenfield-Central Community Schools

Jennings County Schools

Martinsville Schools

Mooresville Schools

Mt. Vernon Community Schools

Perry Township

Scecina Memorial High School

Warren Township

Washington Township

Westfield Washington Schools

