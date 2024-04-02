Listen Live
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visiting Indy This Weekend

Published on April 2, 2024

Image of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

Source: Photo Courtesy of Oscar Mayer / Oscar Mayer

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have ever dreamed of getting your own Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistle, you will have multiple chances this weekend!

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping by various stores in the Indianapolis area Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Continue reading for a list of stores it plans to visit.

Drivers “Angus Ann” and “Jumbo Dog Jimmy” are encouraging you to see the unique vehicle for yourself and learn more about its history. But, they say you will want to get to an event early if you plan to get a Wiener Whistle souvenir.

Find other tour dates here.

Events on Saturday, April 6th:

  • Where: Meijer, 17000 Mercantile Boulevard, Noblesville

    When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Where: Meijer, 225 West Spring Mill Pointe Drive, Westfield

    When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Events on Sunday, April 7th:

  • Where: Meijer, 5550 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

    When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • Where: Meijer, 5349 West Pike Plaza Road, Indianapolis

    When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Event on Monday, April 8th:

  • Where: Solar Eclipse 2024, 2499 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield

    When: Noon to 5 p.m.

The post Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visiting Indy This Weekend appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

