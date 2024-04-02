Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Visiting Indy This Weekend

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — If you have ever dreamed of getting your own Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistle, you will have multiple chances this weekend!

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be stopping by various stores in the Indianapolis area Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Continue reading for a list of stores it plans to visit.

Drivers “Angus Ann” and “Jumbo Dog Jimmy” are encouraging you to see the unique vehicle for yourself and learn more about its history. But, they say you will want to get to an event early if you plan to get a Wiener Whistle souvenir.

Find other tour dates here.

Events on Saturday, April 6th:

Where: Meijer, 17000 Mercantile Boulevard, Noblesville When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Meijer, 225 West Spring Mill Pointe Drive, Westfield When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Events on Sunday, April 7th:

Where: Meijer, 5550 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Meijer, 5349 West Pike Plaza Road, Indianapolis When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Event on Monday, April 8th:

Where: Solar Eclipse 2024, 2499 Perry Crossing Way, Plainfield When: Noon to 5 p.m.

