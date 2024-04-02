Listen Live
Local

Sinkhole Opens on Whiteland Road

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Sinkhole along Whiteland Road

Source: Whitestown Police Department / WPD

WHITELAND — The Whiteland Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that a sinkhole had opened alongside Whiteland Road, just outside of the high school.

The sinkhole measures three feet wide and five feet deep. It occupies part of the road and sidewalk in the area. This comes as a result of the recent rain and flooding in the area.

As a result, Whiteland Road between U.S. 31 and Center Street will be shut down.

The post Sinkhole Opens on Whiteland Road appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Sinkhole Opens on Whiteland Road  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Sinkhole Opens on Whiteland Road

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

St. Jude Radiothon 2024
St. Jude

Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close