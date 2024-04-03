Listen Live
Mother Held Without Bond in Alleged Murder of 5-Year-Old Son

Published on April 3, 2024

SALEM, IND — Dejaune Anderson is currently held without bond for the alleged murder of her 5-year-old son, Cairo Johnson. During her initial court appearance on Tuesday, Anderson claimed she had been under federal surveillance for eight months before being apprehended. Last month, U.S. Marshals arrested Anderson in California after nearly two years on the run.

“I’ve been under NSA surveillance for the past eight months,” Anderson told Washington County Circuit Judge Larry Medlock, “and how can that qualify me as a fugitive on the run when I’ve also had a detail from Space Force that was following my every move?”

On April 16, 2022, Cairo Jordan’s body was discovered in a dense wooded area in Washington County, Indiana, approximately 25 miles northwest of Louisville. He was found inside a suitcase bearing the words “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.”

“I wanna file a motion for self-representation,” she said.

Before she was taken out of the courtroom, the judge ordered a public defender be assigned to represent her.

“If you want to represent yourself, you’re gonna have to learn the rules of evidence and procedure,” he said.

Anderson faces charges of murder, neglect, and obstruction of justice in connection with Cairo Ammar Jordan’s death. A mushroom hunter found the boy’s body in a wooded area of southern Indiana in April 2022.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court again on April 25, with a tentative trial date set for August.

