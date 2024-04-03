Listen Live
Local

Man Shot And Killed Outside East Side Laundromat

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a hospital after he was found shot Tuesday night at a laundromat along East 38th Street, Indianapolis police say.

A captain for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 that officers were at Indyland Laundromat for an unrelated incident when a vehicle pulled up at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday. The people inside the vehicle pushed out the man with the gunshot wound and then drove off.

The man died in a hospital operating room shortly before midnight, the captain said.

IMPD is trying to get surveillance video. No witnesses have been found.

The laundromat is in the 9900 block of East 38th Street, which is just west of North Mitthoeffer Road and about a mile south of the border for the city of Lawrence.

The post Man Shot And Killed Outside East Side Laundromat appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Shot And Killed Outside East Side Laundromat  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Man Shot And Killed Outside East Side Laundromat

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close