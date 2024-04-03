INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a hospital after he was found shot Tuesday night at a laundromat along East 38th Street, Indianapolis police say.
A captain for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told News 8 that officers were at Indyland Laundromat for an unrelated incident when a vehicle pulled up at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday. The people inside the vehicle pushed out the man with the gunshot wound and then drove off.
The man died in a hospital operating room shortly before midnight, the captain said.
IMPD is trying to get surveillance video. No witnesses have been found.
The laundromat is in the 9900 block of East 38th Street, which is just west of North Mitthoeffer Road and about a mile south of the border for the city of Lawrence.
The post Man Shot And Killed Outside East Side Laundromat appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Man Shot And Killed Outside East Side Laundromat was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024