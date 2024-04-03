Listen Live
Local

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Andrew Hsu

Source: St. Joseph County Jail / other

**Warning: Reader discretion is advised**

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — A man in northern Indiana is charged with bestiality and torturing an animal.

Andrew Hsu was arrested and served the charges on Monday. He’s accused of making videos of himself having sex with a dog inside his apartment in Mishawaka. A witness, who knew Hsu through a dating app, tipped police off when they came across a link to a video in which Hsu appears to be abusing the dog.

According to court documents, Hsu had taken the dog to the vet in February as the dog was having issues with incontinence and was also bleeding because of those issues. Investigators say Hsu also tied the dog up to a tree outside for a while because of its incontinence.

When police were given the video link of Hsu’s actions they studied it thoroughly to make sure it was now a “deepfake.” They determined it was not made with artificial intelligence. Soon after a warrant was issued for Hsu’s arrest.

He’s now in the St. Joseph County Jail and could get upwards of two years in prison if convicted.

The post Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close