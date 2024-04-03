PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

PAOLI, Ind. (WISH) — An Orange County man was arrested on Monday for possession of child pornography, according to Indiana State Police in a news release Wednesday.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an investigation in July 2023 after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The cyber tip report indicated that a specific account was possibly used to transmit child pornography images or video files.

Investigators requested a search warrant based on information gathered during the investigation. On Jan. 4, 2024, members of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a French Lick address in western Orange County.

On Monday, as a result of the investigation and search, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36-year-old Brandon Lee Alexander. He was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Alexander was transported to the Orange County Jail without incident.

The Indiana ICAC Task Force encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website. To report a crime with your child as a victim involving the Internet or other electronic means, please contact your local Indiana law enforcement agency.

The post Orange County Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Orange County Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography was originally published on wibc.com