ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Police say no one was seriously hurt when a train and a pickup truck crashed in Allen County late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Roth Road and Springfield Center Road. In images from the scene, a white pickup truck appears to have front-end damage, and the train appears to be unharmed.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash, but the road was closed for a time Wednesday.

Officers are still investigating.

The post Train and Truck Crash in Allen County, No Serious Injuries appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

