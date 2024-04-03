Listen Live
Train and Truck Crash in Allen County, No Serious Injuries

Published on April 3, 2024

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — Police say no one was seriously hurt when a train and a pickup truck crashed in Allen County late Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Roth Road and Springfield Center Road. In images from the scene, a white pickup truck appears to have front-end damage, and the train appears to be unharmed.

At this time, it is not clear what led to the crash, but the road was closed for a time Wednesday.

Officers are still investigating.

