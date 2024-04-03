Listen Live
Local

“Priceless” Adoption Event Celebrates Upcoming Eclipse

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Source: brown pitbull

FISHERS, Ind. — In honor of the upcoming total solar eclipse (and a classic Bonnie Tyler song), the Humane Society for Hamilton County will be hosting the Total Eclipse of the Heart adoption event.

At this “priceless” event, you can add a furry friend to your family by donating an amount of your choice, instead of paying an adoption fee.

You can also get preventative medications for your new pet, gift certificates, food, and more when you adopt. Eligible pets will already be vaccinated, fixed, and microchipped.

Lily Darling, Community Engagement Manager for HSHC, says the upcoming eclipse is a “huge moment,” so the shelter wants to “capitalize” on it in order to get animals in need the help and loving homes they need.

Image of Adoptable Dog Love

Source: Photo Courtesy of Indianapolis Animal Care Services / IACS

If you are planning to adopt, you will need to bring all family members who live in your home, your apartment’s or rental home’s pet policy, and your ID. To adopt a dog, bring any other dogs you already own.

You can fill out an application in advance here.

The event will be held Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the facility on Hague Road. Learn more (and see a music video featuring some adoptable pets!) here.

Not ready to adopt? You can still help the shelter by donating, volunteering, or fostering animals. Find service opportunities here.

Source: brown and black dog

The post “Priceless” Adoption Event Celebrates Upcoming Eclipse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

“Priceless” Adoption Event Celebrates Upcoming Eclipse  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

“Priceless” Adoption Event Celebrates Upcoming Eclipse

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close