Killer Mike Announces ‘Down By Law’ Tour The Summer 2024

Straight off of a Grammy sweep (and unnecessary arrest just moments later), Killer Mike has announced he will be hitting the road as he plans on going on tour this summer for the first time in quite some time.
According to HipHopNMore, the OG ATLien has announced that he and his choir, The Midnight Revival, will be traveling throughout North America in the Down By Law tour beginning next month. Kicking off his highly-anticipated tour in Memphis, Ten-A-Key, on May 4, the show will continue throughout every major city in the United States straight through the summer of 2024 before concluding in Los Angeles Oct. 15. To celebrate the announcement, Killer Mike dropped off a new visual for his cut, “EXIT 9,” taken off his Grammy Award-winning album, Michael.
No word on who’ll be joining Killer Mike on the tour just yet, but don’t be surprised if the likes of El-P, Cee-Lo Green, 2 Chainz or any other artist from The A makes a guest appearance here or there. Heck, maybe even André 3000 might surprise fans with a surprise cameo.
Check out the tour dates for the Down By Law tour below, and let us know if you’ll be attending when Killer Mike and company hit your city.
May 4 – Memphis, TN – Riverbeats Fest
May 21 – Washington, DC – Kennedy Center
June 22 – Atlanta, GA – Hot 107.9 Bday Bash
June 29 – Vancouver, BC – Vancouver Jazz Fest
July 3 – Montreal, QC – Festival International de Jazz de Montréal
July 5 – Quebec City, QC Festival D’Ete
July 6 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Blues Fest
July 7 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
July 12 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Folk Fest
July 26-28 – Nelsonville, OH – Nelson- ville Music Fest
July 27 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Fest
July 29 – New York, NY – Blue Note
July 30 – New York, NY – Blue Note
July 31 – New York, NY – Blue Note
August 2 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
August 3 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza
August 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
August 7 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theater
August 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ogden Amphitheatre
August 10 – Seattle, WA – Thing Festival
September 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Fest
October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
Killer Mike Announces ‘Down By Law’ Tour The Summer 2024 was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024