Indianapolis Man Given 63 Year Sentence for 2020 Murder

Published on April 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Earon Ervin Jr. has been sentenced to 63 years in prison for shooting and killing Adam Sayers in 2020, announced Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears Thursday.

On December 1st, 2020 Ervin showed up to Community East Hopsital after he had been shot at a residence in the 1900 block of Wallace Drive. That’s near Emerson Avenue and East 21st Street on the east side of Indianapolis.

When officers showed up at the apartment complex, they were sent to a nearby unit in the same complex where they found Sayers dead on the sidewalk.

A gun and cell phone were recovered from Sayers’ body, along with another gun and cell phone found a few feet away in the grass.

Detectives determined one the phones at the scene was Ervin’s and his DNA was also on a bullet recovered in the yard.

Detectives says Sayer’s phone had text messages and photos from Ervin’s girlfriend. Further investigation into the phone also revealed Sayers had been communicating with a woman through an escort service before the murder.

Prosecutors argued Ervin used the escort service to lure Sayers to the home and rob him.

Ervin was found guilty on two counts of murder and attempted robbery last March.

