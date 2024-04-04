Listen Live
Local

Teenager Arrested in Connection With Vandalism Case

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

FREMONT, Ind. — After months of investigating, police say they have arrested an 18-year-old involved in multiple acts of vandalism in Steuben County.

Gavin Willis was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Steuben County Jail. He is facing charges of criminal mischief.

Officers first began looking into this case last November, after a Lake Gage home was vandalized. At least four other homes were later damaged, so police asked the community for help.

Thankfully, residents were able to send in tips and surveillance footage that eventually led to the arrest of Willis.

A minor attending a Prairie Heights school – who has not been publicly identified – has also been arrested in connection with these crimes. He was given to the care of the Steuben County Juvenile Probation Department.

The post Teenager Arrested in Connection With Vandalism Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Teenager Arrested in Connection With Vandalism Case  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Teenager Arrested in Connection With Vandalism Case

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close