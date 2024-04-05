Listen Live
Local

Poll: Donald Trump Still ‘Extremely’ Popular Among Hoosier Republicans

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference

Source: (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

STATEWIDE — Donald Trump and Eric Holcomb are still extremely popular among voters in Indiana. At least, that’s according to the data from a survey of likely GOP primary voters.

The Indy Politics/ARW Strategies poll of 500 likely voters looked into many perspectives of how voters see the world of politics this week. When it comes to Donald Trump, 73-percent of Republicans still have a favorable opinion of the former president.

“You have to remember that this is likely Republican voters, so you’d think they’d like the former president,” said pollster Andrew Weissert. “But, 73-percent? You don’t get those kinds of numbers unless you’re Donald Trump.”

When you put it in perspective, he said the fact that Gov. Eric Holcomb is polling at 65-percent among like GOP voters is a huge accomplishment. Weissert said those numbers may cause the current crop of GOP primary candidates for governor to change gears in how they proceed with their campaigns.

He said the candidates have been “steering away” from Holcomb for the most part and that that may not be the best strategy given Holcomb’s continued popularity.

Finally, the poll also looked at the Attorney General’s office. 51-percent of likely GOP voters said they approved of the job Todd Rokita has done as Attorney General. 23-percent disapprove.

There were also strong approval ratings for GOP leadership of the General Assembly, but Weissert said voters “like the job the General Assembly is doing, but they don’t love it.”

The post Poll: Donald Trump Still ‘Extremely’ Popular Among Hoosier Republicans appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Poll: Donald Trump Still ‘Extremely’ Popular Among Hoosier Republicans  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Poll: Donald Trump Still ‘Extremely’ Popular Among Hoosier Republicans

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close