Community Connection Friday, April 5th, 2024

On this Friday edition of Community Connection, the upcoming eclipse has the entire city in an uproar! Today, we are joined by our good friend Lee Martin as he details an opportunity for the blind to experience the eclipse! In our second hour, we open the lines as we discuss IMPD’s announcement of a new Curfew for the youth, taking effect this evening.

Featuring Contributing Analyst James Patterson!