IMPD: Body of Believed Missing Teenager Found in Retention Pond

Published on April 5, 2024

Police Tape

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after the body of a minor who might have been involved in a stolen car case was found dead in a pond.

Officers went to Shadow Pointe Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24th in regard to a stolen car investigation. They soon found the car and followed it to the Village Trace neighborhood.

Eventually, the three minors who had been inside the car apparently tried to run, so a foot chase ensued. The driver and one other suspect were arrested, but officers were unable to find the third minor.

That Monday, a mother reported that her teenaged son was missing, and that this was not the first time he had run away from home. More than a week later, she called again and gave more information about her son – later identified as Kaeden Swanigan.

Conservation officers then found Swanigan’s body in a retention pond close to the scene of their stolen car investigation. It is still not entirely clear what happened.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or contact Crime Stoppers.

