Man Wanted in Randolph County Arrested in the U.K.

Published on April 5, 2024

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — A man who was wanted in Randolph County for various sex-related crimes, including rape, has been arrested…in the United Kingdom.

Louis Galligan is now in custody in the U.K. He was first arrested in Randolph County in January, but he posted bond and later flew to the U.K. instead of attending his scheduled court hearing in February.

Police say they began investigating the man after he threatened to shoot someone in Ridgeville last year.

They later learned that he had gotten multiple explicit images and videos from minors. They also believe he had offered payment to minors in exchange for some form of sexual activity, and that one ultimately agreed to meet him.

Galligan apparently admitted to these crimes. It is not yet clear when he will be extradited back to Indiana.

