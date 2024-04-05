Listen Live
News

WATCH: Mike Braun’s Vision for Indiana’s Future

His interview with WIBC's Tony Katz concludes a week-long series featuring all Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Mike Braun

Source: WIBC / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senator Mike Braun is vying for the governor’s seat, citing his successful business background and Senate achievements benefiting Hoosiers in healthcare, agriculture, and education as reasons for his candidacy.

He acknowledges challenges such as government size and federal overspending on social services, which impact the state negatively.

Economic development, including the controversial LEAP project on water resources, poses significant concerns. Braun highlights his educational track record and emphasizes the importance of maintaining Indiana’s competitive edge, particularly in coding.

His interview with WIBC’s Tony Katz concludes a week-long series featuring all Republican gubernatorial candidates.

The post WATCH: Mike Braun’s Vision for Indiana’s Future appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

WATCH: Mike Braun’s Vision for Indiana’s Future  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

WATCH: Mike Braun’s Vision for Indiana’s Future

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close