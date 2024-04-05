Listen Live
News

Forecasters Optimistic About Eclipse Viewing Weather

In Indianapolis, the forecast for viewing the total solar eclipse has improved, with Indiana in the path of totality.

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Solar Eclipse

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday’s weather forecast suggests favorable conditions for viewing the total solar eclipse in Indianapolis. Expected rain on Sunday will clear by Monday morning, and cloud cover probabilities have improved. Forecasters are set to provide more detailed information by Sunday.

In Indianapolis, the forecast for viewing the total solar eclipse has improved, with Indiana in the path of totality.

“Over the last week, we have been tracking this low-pressure system that’s going to be across the Northern Plains during the Sunday/Monday timeframe,” said Andrew White with the National Weather Service. “A bit earlier, it looked like there could be some cloud cover where that was tracking.”

White says the most likely outcome is for thin cloud cover, which can be beneficial for viewing a total eclipse by filtering out some of the sun’s brightness, making it easier to see without glare.

“Typically, the higher clouds are not going to impact viewing the eclipse,” White added. “It’s those lower clouds that could cause an issue for the visibility of the sun.”

Monday’s weather forecast anticipates no hazardous conditions except for possible minor flooding along some rivers in western Indiana, with cloud cover expected to dissipate somewhat by the afternoon and warm, breezy conditions with highs ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s and gusts up to 25 MPH.

The post Forecasters Optimistic About Eclipse Viewing Weather appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Forecasters Optimistic About Eclipse Viewing Weather  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

Forecasters Optimistic About Eclipse Viewing Weather

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close