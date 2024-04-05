“Disappointing & Disgusting” – IMPD Chief Talks Dorsey Sentencing

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of police in Indianapolis calls the sentencing in the case of Elliahs Dorsey “disappointing and disgusting.”

Elliahs Dorsey, convicted in the April 2020 shooting death of IMPD Officer Breann Leath, was found guilty but mentally ill in February. It was Dorsey’s mental health history that led Judge Mark Stoner to sentence Dorsey to 25 years in prison and 15 years of mental health probation.

Several people from Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder to Senator Mike Braun have called the decision a mistake. That includes IMPD Chief Chris Bailey.

“I’m a father of a daughter, and I can only imagine how the Leath family feels today,” said Chief Bailey on WIBC’s Hammer & Nigel show Friday, “I don’t believe this sentence is fitting the crime that was committed here. The crimes, multiple crimes. This young cop, more importantly young mother, is gone.”

Chief Bailey says Dorsey did more than just kill Officer Leath. He says Dorsey tried to kill other police nearly four years ago, and that he also left his girlfriend to die. Those should’ve been bigger factors, says Bailey.

“We’ve had officers pensioned off because of the trauma related to this. Some have chosen to go to a different agency because of this incident,” says Chief Bailey.

Bailey, Indy FOP President Rick Snyder, Senator Mike Braun and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett have all publicly expressed criticism of the judge’s sentence.

