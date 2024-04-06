IFD: Five Displaced After Saturday Morning Fire

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters are investigating after a blaze displaced five people early Saturday morning.
The Indianapolis Fire Department notes that the fire occurred inside a home on Biscayne Road. Images from the scene show smoke, as well as extensive damage to the roof and other parts of the property.
5:28 AM – 4 Adults and 1 child displaced after fire breaks out in home at 3524 Biscayne Rd. #IFD Firefighters arrive to find smoke pushing from the home, make an aggressive attack and mark the blaze under investigation. The cause is under investigation. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/ezLxhtSgzo
— Indianapolis Fire Department (@IFD_NEWS) April 6, 2024
Thankfully, no one was hurt. But, IFD says four adults and one child have been displaced as a result.
It is not yet clear what caused the fire.
