Forecasters: Trends Look Promising For Mostly Clear Skies For Solar Eclipse

Published on April 7, 2024

Graphic showing chances for cloud cover for solar eclipse

Source: NWS Indianapolis / other

INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands flocking to the Indianapolis area for tomorrow’s solar eclipse are in for some decent weather.

The National Weather Service has been watching the weather models closely over the last week and has said all along that the chances for cloud cover have been decreasing.

“Forecast trends continue to look promising, with some lingering low cloud Monday morning likely to give way to scattered high clouds in the afternoon. This will have limited, though non-zero, impact on viewing,” NWS Indianapolis said on X.

They expect some lingering showers from Sunday to stick around into the morning hours around sunrise. There is also expected to be some patchy fog in the early morning hours.

But meteorologists are confident that most clouds will clear out by mid-day. They do expect some high-level cirrus clouds to stick around, but they say those will have little impact on your ability to see the eclipse.

Totality is expected to cross central Indiana right around 3:00 on Monday afternoon. You will start to see the eclipse happen a little before 2:00 pm EDT.

The post Forecasters: Trends Look Promising For Mostly Clear Skies For Solar Eclipse appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

