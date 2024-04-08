Raatz Says He’d Support Abortion Ban, Shutting Down Southern Border If Elected

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — Rep. Greg Pence is not seeking another term in Congress in Indiana’s 6th congressional district. That announcement late last year led to a flurry of Republicans from south and eastern portions of the state to get in on the race to succeed him.

One of those looking to take that seat in the House is State Sen. Jeff Raatz, who serves areas in and around Richmond in the State Senate.

“Ultimately the decision came down to, do I want to stay in Indiana where we get things done, or do I go to a place that many have described as ‘chaos’,” Raatz said on All Indiana Politics.

Raatz appears to have chosen ‘chaos’ as he said he can provide a fresh perspective for Hoosiers in Washington.

On some of the key issues, Raatz said he would support a nationwide abortion ban if the question was ever brought up in the House if elected.

“I think when you look at those numbers (of abortions) I’m talking about, I don’t know how anybody could put their head on a pillow at night knowing that they could have participated in a situation where you eliminated the possibility of life,” he said.

When it comes to the southern border, Raatz believes the Biden Administration knowingly tore down a system that was working under former President Trump. He says securing the border is the #1 national security issue the country faces today.

“In a perfect world the president would lock down and close the border,” Raatz said. “It’s the number one security issue when it comes to illegal drugs coming across the border. We go back three-and-a-half years, our border was in better shape than it is today.”

Raatz is not sure yet where he stands when it comes to helping Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Raatz is taking on former Indianapolis mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve and State Rep. Mike Speedy (R-Indianapolis), among a few others in the GOP primary.

