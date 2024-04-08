Listen Live
Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

Published on April 8, 2024

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Father Figures" - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic / Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

INDIANAPOLIS —During Katt Williams’ show at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, chaos erupted as a fight broke out among the audience, prompting the show to stop.

Video footage captured the disturbance, with loud shouts, movement, and security intervention. Despite attempts to calm the situation, many guests left. Social media, especially TikTok, buzzed with frustration over the abrupt end to the evening.

In one part of the video, someone seems to have red fluid on their face, suggesting they might have been hurt during the incident.

People went on social media, especially TikTok, to share their frustration about the sudden end to their evening.

There’s still no information about how Katt Williams reacted or what he did during the disturbance.

The post Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

