INDIANAPOLIS–A body was found in a pond on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department both say the body was reported floating in the water at around 11:50 am on East 24th Street and Hillside Avenue.
The person who was found was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they are still early in the investigation and are trying to figure out more details.
The post Body Found in Pond on Near Northeast Side of Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Body Found in Pond on Near Northeast Side of Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit