Listen Live
News

Listen: “A Rare and Neat Event” – Prime Eclipse Viewing in Indianapolis

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Solar Eclipse

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS –According to the National Weather Service, there will be high cloud cover during the total solar eclipse, which is favorable for viewing. The eclipse will start around 1:45 PM in the city.

“As we go from that time up until the point of totality, which will take place a little after three o’clock, you will start to notice a gradual dimming,” says forecaster Mike Ryan. “So we will see the winds drop off around the time of totality, and temperatures drop a bit.”

Ryan expects temperatures to rise back to the 70s after totality, with the area returning to total sunshine around 4:20 – 4:30. He notes that low clouds over Indianapolis late last night have set up prime viewing conditions for today’s eclipse. High cloud cover during a solar eclipse softens and diffuses sunlight, aiding observation without harsh glare and adding visual interest to the sky.

“There will be sunshine throughout the day,” he says. “We will have periods where some of these higher level clouds are moving across the area, especially in the afternoon as we get into the eclipse time.”

According to Ryan, if you’re in Central Indiana, you’ll be in the path of totality for the eclipse. The last total solar eclipse occurred seven years ago, but Indiana wasn’t on its path then.

Once again, the viewing conditions look good, which is quite impressive considering some of the conditions we’ve faced in the past 24 hours, and the rain and low cloud cover from last night have cleared.

“We are lucky in that sense that we are really threading the needle with these clouds, and it looks like things are going to work out,” he added.

The post Listen: “A Rare and Neat Event” – Prime Eclipse Viewing in Indianapolis appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Listen: “A Rare and Neat Event” – Prime Eclipse Viewing in Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

Listen: “A Rare and Neat Event” – Prime Eclipse Viewing in Indianapolis

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close