Listen Live
News

Community Connection Monday, April 8th, 2024

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Monday, April 8th, 2024

It’s Eclipse Day! Join us as we open the lines and talk all things eclipse related as we countdown to this once-in-a-lifetime event!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Monday, April 8th, 2024

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close