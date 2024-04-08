INDIANAPOLIS — A woman missing since last week was found over the weekend, police confirm.
Aaliyah Paff, 20, was confirmed dead Monday, says Indianapolis Metro Police. Paff was originally reported missing last Thursday from Beechcrest Drive on the southeast side of Indianapolis.
IMPD says foul play is not a factor for now. Cause and manner of death have not been determined, as per the Marion County Coroner’s Office.
If you know anything about Paff’s disappearance and eventual location, contact IMPD.
The post IMPD Confirm Indy Woman’s Passing, Foul Play Not Suspected appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
IMPD Confirm Indy Woman’s Passing, Foul Play Not Suspected was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit