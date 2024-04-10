Gov. Holcomb Visiting Brazil and Mexico on Economic Development Trip

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Holcomb will be traveling south this Friday as he heads to Brazil and Mexico on another international economic development trip.

This marks the Governor’s first visit to both Brazil and Mexico. He will be gone for a week from Friday, April 12th, to Friday, April 19th. He will be accompanied by representatives from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and members from agbiosciences and agriculture industries throughout the state.

Gov. Holcomb says that this trip is to help open up more economic growth. “Indiana agriculture and agbiosciences continues to be a catalyst for economic and community growth, contributing $58.1 billion annually to the state’s economy,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Brazil and Mexico both represent opportunities to collaborate and mutually advance trade, innovation and investment across the sector, spurring developments across food safety, security and sustainability that are critical to the global economy of the future.”

Stops on the trip include Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo in Brazil, and Mexico City, Mexico. Gov. Holcomb will be meeting with representatives from both the U.S. and local governments hoping to increase these countries economic investment in Indiana.

Indiana has over 1,000 foreign-owned businesses. More than 40 different countries and territories operate a business in Indiana. As of 2023, foreign companies committed to investing $20.49 billion to locating or expanding operations in Indiana.

The trips to Brazil and Mexico will be a part of Gov. Holcomb’s 22nd international economic development trip as governor. The trips have been paid for through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

