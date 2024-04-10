Listen Live
Wallethub: Indiana is One of the Least “Green” States in the U.S.

The study was based on 25 metrics including air quality and energy efficiency.

Published on April 10, 2024

STATEWIDE–Indiana is considered to be one of the least “green states” in the United States, according to a study done by the financial website Wallethub.

The study was based on 25 metrics including air quality, energy efficiency, green buildings per capita, and gasoline consumption. Indiana was ranked 33rd out of the 50 states in the study.

In environmental quality, Indiana was ranked 8th. The state was also tied for second in air quality with Wyoming. Indiana was also ranked 39th in eco-friendly behaviors and 41st in climate change contributions.

The state considered to be the most “green” was California. The least “green” state was West Virginia.

“It’s important for every American to do their part to support greener living and protect our environment. However, it’s much easier being green in some states than others. For example, if a state doesn’t have a great infrastructure for alternative-fuel vehicles, it becomes much harder for residents to adopt that technology. Living in a green state is also very beneficial for the health of you and your family, as you benefit from better air, soil and water quality,” said Wallethub Financial Analyst Cassandra Happe.

Last year, damage from severe weather across the United States totaled roughly $92.9 billion.

