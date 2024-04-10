Listen Live
Lawmakers React To President Biden’s Latest Student Debt Forgiveness Plan

Published on April 10, 2024

President Biden

Source: Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

STATEWIDE — President Biden announced a new plan to forgive the student loan debt of about 30 million borrowers nationwide.

The plan is more narrow than the plan that was struck down by legal challenges late last year. The plan announced Monday would affect those with “runaway interest,” borrowers who have been paying on loans for 20 years, and those who qualify for income-driven repayment plans.

The plan also would cancel student debt for people who are eligible for foreignness programs already in place but are not enrolled in them. Furthermore, it would cancel debt for borrowers who are at high risk for default.

“It’s a loan and should be repaid back,” said State Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Indianapolis) on WISH-TV, who supports the plan. “The part that is really tricky is that interest. People want to pay it back, but get trapped in that high-interest loan.”

Ford said he can relate since he said he is still paying back his student loans.

Therein lies the problem for Republicans like Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN-9th). She told Fox News the plan is a bad one, calling it a “reverse Robin Hood” of sorts because she believes the plan will wipe away that debt, but then pass it on to taxpayers.

“We’ve got people who have done it the right way,” she said. “They’ve saved for college and have been responsible and this is just a slap in the face to them.”

Houchin said if President Biden is serious about helping people stay out of crippling debt then he needs to look at driving down the cost of a college education rather than canceling debt.

The Department of Education still has to go through the rulemaking process that would allow Biden’s proposal to move forward. In his Monday announcement, Biden said he expected some borrowers could see relief under the program as early as this fall.

The plan is expected to face some legal challenges between now and then.

