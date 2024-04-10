Listen Live
News

Community Connection Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

Open Lines on this Wednesday edition of Community Connection! Join us as we cover a multitude of topics including curfew, taxes, elections, and much more!

Featuring contributing analyst, James Patterson!

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Wednesday, April 10th, 2024

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close