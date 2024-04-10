Listen Live
Sports

Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised

The Indiana Fever will have 36 of its 40 games this upcoming season on the WNBA’s national broadcast and streaming partners.

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

INDIANA FEVER LOGO

Source: INDIANA FEVER / INDIANA FEVER

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever will have 36 of its 40 games this upcoming season on the WNBA’s national broadcast and streaming partners. The Fever, expected to draft Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft Monday night, will play eight times across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. 2 more games are slated for CBS.

The team plays also will appear eight times on ION. In addition, Indiana will be highlighted 13 times on NBA TV, four times on Prime Video, and once on CBS Sports Network.

The post Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Sports

Indiana Fever Will Have 36 of 40 Games Nationally Televised

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Aunt Delores – Still Making History | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close