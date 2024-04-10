PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

NORTH SALEM, Ind. — Hendricks County Authorities say that on April 8th around 2:40 p.m. in North Salem a woman was hit by a bullet in her upper arm on Ladoga Road.

The bullet was fired from roughly 4,400 feet away. Detectives say when they arrived they found a 70 year old woman who says she “felt something poke her arm.” She told police that she originally believed a bird had flown into her arm and hit her with its beak. She later discovered it to be a bullet hole.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers would later find out that people had been target shooting at a residence along North State Road 75. Everyone involved in the target shooting has been cooperating with investigators and no criminal charges are being filed.

The post Woman Shot in Arm Monday, Originally Thought It Was A Bird appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Woman Shot in Arm Monday, Originally Thought It Was A Bird was originally published on wibc.com