Mother-Daughter Duo Sentenced to Twelve Years in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery

Published on April 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS- A Mother-Daughter duo have been sentenced to a total of twelve years in federal prison for robberies of six Indianapolis banks.

Between April 9 and April 15, 2022, Sierra Hunt, 57, robbed four Chase Banks in the Indianapolis area. Those 4 holdups netted just under $27,000.

Between April 9 and April 15, 2022, Sierra Hunt approached the teller in each robbery, gave a note demanding the teller put money in the bag and no one would get hurt, and left with cash. One of the notes was written on the back of a Family Dollar store receipt. IMPD officers used that receipt to locate Sierra and subsequently arrest her. She was released on bond later that month. While out on bond in October of the same year, Sierra assisted her daughter, Shamiya Hunt, as a getaway driver in two additional bank robberies.

The elder Hunt was sentenced to just over 5 years in federal prison for bank robbery. Her daughter received closer to 7 years for her part in the heists while on supervised release for a previous heroin trafficking conviction.

As a result of the four bank robberies committed by Sierra, the banks suffered a loss of $26,655.

Sierra Hunt has been previously convicted of multiple felonies including theft, conversion, and child selling.

 

 

