Aerosmith Announces Rescheduled Date in Indianapolis

Published on April 10, 2024

Aerosmith Peace Out Tour Poster

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Aerosmith has announced the rescheduled dates for their “Peace Out Tour” which includes a stop inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Grammy Award Winning Rock-and-Roll act had to cancel their tour last year after lead-singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage and a fractured larynx.

Their show in Indianapolis is now scheduled for January 16th, 2025. All tickets that were purchased for the 2023 show will be honored.

The band will be joined by The Black Crowes as their opening act. They are touring in support of their new album, their first in 15 years. Aerosmith will also be playing a special hometown show in Boston on New Years.

The “Peace Out Tour” is Aerosmith’s farewell tour, playing a total of 40 dates, celebrating 50 years of rocking around the world. Tickets for the new date will be available on Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m.

Aerosmith Announces Rescheduled Date in Indianapolis  was originally published on wibc.com

