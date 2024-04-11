Listen Live
Marlon Wayans Is In His Cowboy Era, And His Chiseled Shoulders Are Making Some Say, ‘Giddy Up’

Is Marlon Wayans your dream urban cowboy?

Published on April 11, 2024

marlon wayans 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

Marlon Wayans is in his cowboy era, and his new rodeo swag has some in a chokehold. The comedian-actor just dropped steamy pictures on social media, and his comment section immediately responded with requests for “a ride.”

Keep scrolling to see why.

Marlon Wayans flexes for the ‘gram literally – and we swoon!

Known to some as the “sexiest Wayans brother,” Marlon brings the heat in new cowboy-inspired Instagram pics. Flexing for the ‘gram – literally – he is an example of the eye candy we’ve been looking for.

According to Marlon, we have Beyonce to thank for his recent photos. He writes on Instagram, “Look what Bey done started.”

In one post, the “Scary Movie” actor wears a red and white button-down, indigo jeans, and a cowboy hat. Marlon looks intently at the camera, posing in front of a gorgeous Western landscape.

See Marlon’s lasso-ed look below.

Marlon drops a ‘Texas’ thirst trap shirtless, ‘No backs broken here,’ he writes.

Marlon’s second IG post turns up the heat, leaving us all looking for water for several reasons.

Marlon is shirtless, with his chiseled shoulders and caramel skin glistening in the sun. His only accessories are a cowboy hat and an American flag handkerchief, leaving much to the imagination. Marlon’s image stops below his chest, causing onlookers to wonder what lay outside the camera’s lens.

 “Howdy🤠 no backs broken here,” Marlon wrote underneath muscles, melanin, and mustache. Whew, chile! Talk about a Texas thirst trap. 

Following Marlon’s social media uploads, his comment sections erupted with thirsty reactions, emojis, and calls for attention from the ‘urban cowboy.’ “Wait the camera angle is way too high, a lil lower please, suggesting for a friend👀👀👀🥴,” wrote one fan, boldly expressing what many are thinking after viewing the shot. But you can break mine😂😂😂😂😂 let me stop. I don’t be saying stuff like this but dang😍😍😍,” commenting another fan matching the actor’s energy.”

See what all the commotion is about below.

Marlon Wayans Is In His Cowboy Era, And His Chiseled Shoulders Are Making Some Say, ‘Giddy Up’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

