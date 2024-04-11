Listen Live
EXCLUSIVE: A Living Proof Of Miracles, Mike Teezy Goes From Near-Death To Chart-Topping Christian R&B Artist

| 04.11.24
It’s one thing to prove God’s glory on one occasion when it comes to near-death experiences, but Mike Teezy is a living, breathing true testament that miracles can happen anytime you hold on to faith.

His early years in West Virginia, and later in North Carolina, were rooted in aspirations of one day becoming a dancer. However, those dreams almost came crashing down in an instant when he was involved in a car accident that saw his legs get twisted the opposite direction after getting run over by a drunk driver at the age of seven. Not only did he make a miraculous recovery against doctors predictions that he’d never walk again, Teezy did one better and embarked on a full-fledged career in choreography before making the switch full-time to music. In 2005 though, he suffer through yet another car accident that nearly paralyzed him after snapping his lumbar in half. In both situations, he credits healing 100% to the faith that he’s always held onto with God.

SEE ALSO: Rewriting The Rules – Trailblazers of Revolutionized Christian Hip-Hop and R&B

Now a Christian rapper and all-encompassing visionary, his musical legacy thus far stretches over the past 10 years and counting in the form of seven albums and three EPs and an impressive tally of over 100 singles. Last year he saw success on the charts when his album, The Greenhouse Project, debuted at no. 12 on the iTunes Christian/Gospel charts. To date, it has garnered over 3 million streams between Apple Music and Spotify. Not only was he able to tour on his own with The Greenhouse Tour, Mike Teezy went on to join other established acts like Hezekiah Walker, Donald Lawrence, Bri Babineaux, DOE, Tim Bowman Jr., and Anthony Brown & group therAPy for the 17th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour.

“I’m very serious about my walk with Christ,” he told us exclusively, also stating, “Once you hear the music and you hear the testimony, the story — everything! I like to tie everything in. From my day-to-day life to anything I’m inspired by, it’ll be put into my music. Whatever you’re getting, you’re getting from God because I’m like a funnel; I don’t write! I literally freestyle everything.”

Get inspired by Mike Teezy in our latest “Elev8 Exclusive” feature above and see more from Elev8’s Trailblazer spotlight below!

Source: Christopher Cavanaugh / Credit: Brandon Coton / iOne Digital

EXCLUSIVE: A Living Proof Of Miracles, Mike Teezy Goes From Near-Death To Chart-Topping Christian R&B Artist  was originally published on elev8.com

