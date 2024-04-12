Listen Live
Local

Richard Allen’s Lawyers Push For Possible Confession To Be Suppressed

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Delphi murder case update

Source: WISH-TV / WISH TV

DELPHI, Ind. — Defense attorneys in the Delphi murders case are asking certain statements to be suppressed from trial.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017.

His attorneys are asking the special judge in the case not to allow the jury to hear possible statements in which Allen, while being kept at the Westville state prison, is said to have confessed to the murders.

They claim Allen made those statements while “in a state of psychosis” because of the “harsh conditions” they say he was being kept in. Allen’s attorneys said he was kept on “suicide watch” during a good portion of his stay at Westville and that he was exposed to “some of the harshest conditions that even the most heinous of convicted offenders have not endured.”

Judge Fran Gull has maintained some level of skepticism behind those claims.

According to Allen’s lawyers, they say he made statements to another inmate at Westville that he molested the two girls before shooting them to death. They point out that they were not killed by gunshots according to the autopsy report. Therefore they want these statements, if in fact they were made by Allen, to be kept out of the evidence pool for the case.

Allen is set to stand trial in May.

The post Richard Allen’s Lawyers Push For Possible Confession To Be Suppressed appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Richard Allen’s Lawyers Push For Possible Confession To Be Suppressed  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Richard Allen’s Lawyers Push For Possible Confession To Be Suppressed

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close