Listen Live
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Bank Robbery

The FBI investigated the case, and U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon imposed the sentence.

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
close up of hand in jail background.

Source: (Photo: sakhorn38/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Marty McConnell, 64, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to eleven years in federal prison for pleading guilty to bank robbery.

Court documents reveal that on May 8, 2023, McConnell entered a Teachers Credit Union in Carmel, Indiana, handed a threatening note to the teller, and left with $20,000. Carmel Police quickly apprehended him and recovered $12,600 in cash from his car.

Before this robbery, McConnell had a history of violent crimes, including armed robberies and batteries, spanning three decades. He was discharged from parole in November 2020 after serving time for previous offenses.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, stated, “For three decades, this violent criminal has terrorized innocent people, seeking quick money through force, violence, and intimidation. His crime spree stops here.”

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton emphasized, “This sentence sends a clear message that robbing a bank in Indiana will result in significant time in federal prison.”

The FBI investigated the case, and U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon imposed the sentence, ordering McConnell to be supervised for three years post-release and to pay $20,000 in restitution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy C. Fugate prosecuted the case.

The post Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Bank Robbery appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Bank Robbery  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Bank Robbery

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

Her Story: Katherine Johnson – You Were Born for Greatness, So Live It | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close