INDIANAPOLIS — Marty McConnell, 64, of Indianapolis, has been sentenced to eleven years in federal prison for pleading guilty to bank robbery.

Court documents reveal that on May 8, 2023, McConnell entered a Teachers Credit Union in Carmel, Indiana, handed a threatening note to the teller, and left with $20,000. Carmel Police quickly apprehended him and recovered $12,600 in cash from his car.

Before this robbery, McConnell had a history of violent crimes, including armed robberies and batteries, spanning three decades. He was discharged from parole in November 2020 after serving time for previous offenses.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, stated, “For three decades, this violent criminal has terrorized innocent people, seeking quick money through force, violence, and intimidation. His crime spree stops here.”

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton emphasized, “This sentence sends a clear message that robbing a bank in Indiana will result in significant time in federal prison.”

The FBI investigated the case, and U.S. District Court Judge James P. Hanlon imposed the sentence, ordering McConnell to be supervised for three years post-release and to pay $20,000 in restitution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy C. Fugate prosecuted the case.

The post Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Bank Robbery appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

