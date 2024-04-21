CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed overnight.
The Chicago Police Department said the 30-year-old officer was returning home after his shift when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.
A police spokesman said the officer was a six-year veteran of the department and was killed two days before he would have turned 31.
The post Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Community Connection Tuesday, March 28th, 2024
-
Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton