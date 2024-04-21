Listen Live
National

Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home

Published on April 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot and killed overnight.

The Chicago Police Department said the 30-year-old officer was returning home after his shift when he was shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died.

A police spokesman said the officer was a six-year veteran of the department and was killed two days before he would have turned 31.

The post Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Chicago Police Officer Shot & Killed on His Way Home  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close