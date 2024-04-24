Listen Live
Local

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
TikTok UT

Source: Radio One / General

It looks like the TikTok ban is getting closer and closer to potentially really happening! President Joe Biden has signed a foreign aid package that includes a bill that would ban TikTok if ByteDance fails to divest the app within a year.

TikTok’s  Alex Haurek said in a statement that the company plans to challenge the law in the courts, which could extend the timeline.

Forbes reports,

Biden signed the legislation Wednesday, after it passed the House on Saturday and the Senate on Tuesday, requiring TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app within 270 days, with an option for Biden to extend the timeline by 90 days if he sees “significant progress” toward a sale. If the app isn’t sold by the deadline, it would face a ban in the U.S.

The post President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill appeared first on 92 Q.

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close