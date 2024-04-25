Listen Live
Local

Accused Rapist Pleads Guilty In 30 Year Old Cold Case

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Robert Shelton mugshot and sketch

Source: Indiana State Police / other

ROCKPORT, Ind. — A man arrested for a rape case that happened 30 years ago is now getting 30 years in prison.

It was a case that had gone cold. State police say a woman was kidnapped by a man from Owensboro, Kentucky back in 1994. She was forced to drive into Spencer County in Indiana. Once there, she was raped.

She was then forced to lie on the floorboards of the car as the perpetrator drove back to Owensboro, parked the car, and ran off.

In 2023, Robert Shelton, who is now 60, was ID’d as the suspect thanks to advances in DNA technology. He was arrested at his home in North Carolina.

“Indiana State Police Laboratory confirmed … that Robert Shelton was the perpetrator,” said Sgt. John Davis in a news release. “An arrest warrant was issued for Shelton for a charge of rape. Contact was made with North Carolina authorities and Shelton was arrested at his residence without incident. Shelton was later extradited to Indiana.”

A year later, Shelton is pleading guilty to the charges against him in the case and is sentenced to three decades in prison.

“This case exemplifies the proficient investigative abilities of both law enforcement agencies,” said Spencer County Prosecutor Megan Bennet. “Without their diligent efforts in collecting DNA evidence, this perpetrator would have never been held accountable for his crime. The courageous victim in this matter finally sees justice after three decades of waiting.”

The post Accused Rapist Pleads Guilty In 30 Year Old Cold Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Accused Rapist Pleads Guilty In 30 Year Old Cold Case  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Accused Rapist Pleads Guilty In 30 Year Old Cold Case

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Entertainment

Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close