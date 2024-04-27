PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a woman was found shot dead inside her home on the city’s east side early Saturday morning.

Police have not identified the woman who died.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a house in the 4300 block of Hovenweep Way around 1 a.m. Saturday on a report that someone had been shot.

That’s in a residential area off East 42nd Street near North German Church Road on the east side.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD did not provide information on any suspects or what could have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

The post Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting was originally published on wibc.com