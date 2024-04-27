Listen Live
Local

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

Published on April 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a woman was found shot dead inside her home on the city’s east side early Saturday morning.

Police have not identified the woman who died.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a house in the 4300 block of Hovenweep Way around 1 a.m. Saturday on a report that someone had been shot.

That’s in a residential area off East 42nd Street near North German Church Road on the east side.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD did not provide information on any suspects or what could have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Det. Christopher Winter at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

 

The post Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

new Praise Indy Community Calendar that keeps items up to date in the community
Indy

Praise Indy Community Calendar

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
News

Community Connection Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close