Additional Early Voting Sites Open for May Primary

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–If you want to cast your ballot for the May 7 primary, you will have more opportunities to do so now that eight in-person early voting satellite sites opened this weekend.

“This primary is an important election and voters have options,” said Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell. “They can vote absentee either by mail or in person. If they wait until May 7, voters will have 186 convenient Election Day vote centers to choose from.”

The following early voting satellite sites are open from 11 am to 6 pm and remain open every day until Sunday May 5.

· Decatur Township Government Center

· Franklin Township Government Center

· International Marketplace Coalition (Pike Twp.)

· MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

· Perry Township Government Center

· St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (Washington Twp.)

· Thatcher Park Community Center (Wayne Twp.)

· Warren Township Government Center

You are encouraged to visit here for more information. To see more information about the election races in your area, go here.

The primary is May 7.

