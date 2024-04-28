Listen Live
Indiana State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in New Haven

Published on April 28, 2024

Police Lights

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

NEW HAVEN — The Indiana State Police announced early Sunday morning that they are investigating an officer involved shooting that took place overnight with the New Haven Police Department.

NHPD were responding to a domestic battery call on Moeller Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night. The officers would enter the residence and attempt to place an adult male in custody.

The man attacked and injured two NHPD officers with a knife leading to at least one officer firing their gun and killing him.

The injured officers were later transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Due to the ongoing investigation both the suspect and officers names are not being released.

