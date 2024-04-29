Listen Live
Community Connection Monday, April 29th, 2024

Published on April 29, 2024

Community Connection Monday, April 29th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we are joined by The Financial Farmer, Mrs. Archie who’s shining a light on an immaculate organization called NACA!

Register for NACA’s Homeownership Community Meeting Here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/naca-homeownership-community-meeting-with-unique-7x-and-liberation-now-tickets-822695844417?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

 

