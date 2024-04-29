State Requests Delphi Defense Team be Prevented from Using Key Parts of Their Defense

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The prosecutor in the Delphi murders case wants the suspect’s defense to essentially be prevented from presenting key parts of their case to the jury.

In a motion filed Monday, Prosecutor Nick McLeland of Carroll County outlined several examples of material attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi, who represent suspect Richard Allen, should not be able to present in court. This includes key parts of the defense’s arguments over the last year, including Odinism, alternative suspects, and cell phone geofencing/geo-tracking data.

The State also requests that Special Judge Fran Gull prevent the defense team from presenting the information provided by former Rushville cop Todd Click, who you may remember testified March 13th, 2024, that he was a part of a three-man team dating back to 2018 that investigated potential ritual/religious aspects of the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Click also testified that he believed the case against Allen was weak and had other suspects in mind.

Monday’s motion also requests that the defense not mention how the State’s evidence files were labeled or any PowerPoint presentations that State created in reference to other potential suspects.

This is just another of several motions and requests piling up in the Delphi murders case. The trial is supposed to begin May 13th with jury selection, and opening statements beginning May 17th.

A source also tells WIBC News that Judge Gull has considered limiting the total amount of reporters allowed inside the courtroom, which in practice would mean some media outlets could be shut out of the case altogether, left to rely on other delayed reporting by fellow media.

Also released Monday was the State’s response for the court to suppress Richard Allen’s “confessions.” Allen’s legal team previously claimed he was pressured into confessing by law enforcement and that he was not read his Miranda rights when initially arrested. The State has filed a response to that claim, which you can read here.

The post State Requests Delphi Defense Team be Prevented from Using Key Parts of Their Defense appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

