Election Guide 2024: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls

Published on April 30, 2024

Early Voting Begins In Maryland

Maryland voters will be heading to the polls for the state’s primary election on May 14, however, early voting begins this Thursday, May 2.

Below is everything you need to know to cast your ballot in the May 14th primary election.

Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. 

To register to vote, you must be:

  • A U.S. citizen;
  • A Maryland resident; and
  • At least 16 years old*.

  • You cannot have been: Convicted of buying or selling votes; Under guardianship for mental disability and found by a court to be unable to communicate a desire to vote; or Convicted of a felony and currently serving a court-ordered sentence of imprisonment. (Effective March 10, 2016)

*You may register to vote if you are at least 16 years old but cannot vote unless you will be at least 18 years old by the next general election.

Praise Indy

