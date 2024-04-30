Maryland voters will be heading to the polls for the state’s primary election on May 14, however, early voting begins this Thursday, May 2.
Below is everything you need to know to cast your ballot in the May 14th primary election.
Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls.
- Polling locations will be open in Maryland from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. You can find your location here.
- Is this your first time voting? Here’s how to do it.
- Do you need to register to vote? There’s still time before the general election. Click here!
- Do you need to check your registration or update your status? Click here to do so.
- Want to learn more about the candidates so you can make an informed decision? Click here!
To register to vote, you must be:
- A U.S. citizen;
- A Maryland resident; and
- At least 16 years old*.
- You cannot have been: Convicted of buying or selling votes; Under guardianship for mental disability and found by a court to be unable to communicate a desire to vote; or Convicted of a felony and currently serving a court-ordered sentence of imprisonment. (Effective March 10, 2016)
*You may register to vote if you are at least 16 years old but cannot vote unless you will be at least 18 years old by the next general election.
The post Election Guide 2024: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls appeared first on 92 Q.
