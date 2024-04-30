Original Farmers’ Market Kicks Off Wednesday in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — It is almost time for the Original Farmers’ Market to kick off for the season in Indianapolis!
This year, the market will be held on Monument Circle each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., starting tomorrow. It will then run through October 2nd.
The Original Farmers’ Market is opening for its 2024 season this Wednesday, May 1 on Monument Circle! @IndyDMD @IndyCM
From May-Oct, shop for fresh produce, meats and cheeses, and more while supporting local vendors.
Learn more: https://t.co/yim0dViZJu pic.twitter.com/Pc8Oro1XbH
— Downtown Indy, Inc. (@IndyDT) April 30, 2024
The event has traditionally been held at the City Market on East Market Street. But, as that space is currently closed, vendors will instead sell their goods from booths on the Circle’s southwest quadrant.
Get additional information here.
